The Glass Florist
Spring Fling Bouquet (the Glass Florist X Frigg)
£89.00
At Frigg
These happy blooms shine in shades of pink and red with highlights of light green and blue. The bouquet includes gypsophila, daisies, and leaves, amongst others. Just like love that never fades, these flowers last 4ever. But bear in mind, they are limited in stock, not to be repeated or restocked. Each flower was lovingly handcrafted by Donna from The Glass Florist, exclusively for Frigg. She has been lampworking for many years, alongside her canine assistant, in her garden studio in the UK. Length of each stem: 20 cm