Mukazom
Spring Epilator
$9.99
Removes facial hair from the roots without damaging the skin as waxing or bleaching does. Say goodbye to creams, depilatories, waxes, bleaches, shavers and expensive treatments. Results last up to 6 weeks, keep your face clean for a long time. Effective. Affordable. Easy. Fast. Portable. Convenient. Suitable for sensitive skin. More Safer & Healthier. 100% money back guarantee. Mukazom Facial Hair Remover - the natural solution for removing facial hair - Mukazom Facial Hair Remover works like a tweezer except that it removes a small area of hair at a time so it is much faster. - No chemicals are used so anyone can use Mukazom as often as they like to remove facial hair. - Mukazom Facial Hair Remover removes facial hair by trapping the unwanted hair in its precision coils and lifting them by the roots in a simple Bend and Roll movement. - Flawless hair-free skin is achieved in just a few minutes, without the need for a mirror. - Hair eventually grows back finer and softer, thus reducing the need to remove facial hair as often. - The perfect beauty tool to bring for travel and for that last minute touch-ups. - Convenient and Easy to Use in the privacy and comfort of your home. How to use: Bend spring into inverted U shape. Using thumbs & index fingers, twist handles inwards and outwards While twisting handles glide spring upwards over unwanted hair Click Add To Basket & Purchase Your Facial Hair Remover Today.