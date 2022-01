ban.do

Spread The Love Card Set

$12.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bando

Let your friends and family know just how amazing they are with this set of cards. Featuring five colorful designs and a couple of heartfelt sayings. The details- Set of 5, with 5 unique designs Card: 4.6 in. x 6.25 in. Envelope: 4.75 in. 6.5 in. Free Returns +