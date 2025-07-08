Supergoop!

Spray To Play Spf Trio

$72.00 $49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Tube Dress Sleeves Baby Blue The perfect addition to our Tube Dress and Tube Top. Transform your look from a more casual feel to chic elegance by easily slipping on these sleeves. Designed to stay in place no matter what your day or night may bring, they have elastic edges reinforced with silicone on the inside. Elastic edge with silicone tape on the inside Same stretchy fabric as our Tube dress Comes in a pair of two Fabric 100% certified organic cotton Origin Fabric: Portugal Origin Fibers: India Do not bleach Medium iron Do not tumble dry Dry Clean