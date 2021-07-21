United States
Eckhaus Latta
Spray Print Wide Leg Trousers
$768.00$614.00
At Farfetch
The Details Eckhaus Latta spray-print wide-leg trousers Highlights dark green/multicolour cotton spray print high waist front button and zip fastening wide leg two side slit pockets two rear patch pockets Made in United States Composition Cotton 100% washing instructions Machine Wash Designer Style ID: 334ELPF20DS Wearing The model is 1.75 m wearing size 27 (Waist)