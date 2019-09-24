Aesop

What it is: A spray deodorant with an appealing vetiver scent.Who it's for: Both men and women.What it does: This aluminum-free deodorizing spray is formulated with 11 essential oils that assist in neutralizing underarm odor. It's suitable for use as often as desired. Aesop product formulations use botanical and scientifically validated man-made ingredients of the highest quality.How to use: After cleansing, point and spray under each arm and allow to dry before dressing. Reapply throughout the day as required."/