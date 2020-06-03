Urban Hydration

Spot & Scar Rosehip & Olive Soothing Face Cleansing Oil

$15.00

Olive oil has long been used as a beauty and cleansing agent for the face. Use Rosehip oil in cleansing the face to help smooth fine lines and wrinkles and even out skin tone. HIGHLIGHTS: Great for sensitive skin Moisturizes Dry Skin Evens Skin Tone Protects Skin INGREDIENTS: Rosehip Oil Olive Fruit Oil Vitamin E Ethylhexyl Palmitate Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride Trilaureth-4 Phosphate Phenoxyethanol DIRECTIONS: Apply a warm, damp cloth to face for 20 seconds. With clean hands, massage two drops of oil onto face to help dissolve grit and grime. Gently wipe off oil with warm, damp cloth. Wash face twice daily for at least two weeks to see best results. SKU: 18UHF-RHFO NET CONTENT: 4 FL OZ