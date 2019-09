Topshop

Spot Feather Suit

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

Create an eye-catching and super stylish statement look with this all over spot and feather detailed suit. We love the smart double breasted jacket and trousers, the flattering fit and dose of texture. 93% Polyester, 7% Elastane. Dry clean only due to the nature of feather trim.