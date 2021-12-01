MECCA MAX

Spot Dots Blemish Busting Patches

$10.00

The MECCA view: Goodbye, uneven skin; hello, overnight blemish busters! These clear, individual stickers are infused with skin-protecting ingredients to easily and comfortably keep pimples at bay. By protecting skin and absorbing excess moisture, they help blemishes recover quickly with minimal scarring for party-perfect skin. 100% vegan and cruelty free. Key ingredients: Polyisobutene: acts as a conditioning agent to prevent dryness. Made without: SLS(sodium lauryl sulfate), fragrance (natural & synthetic), animal derived ingredients, synthetic dyes, essential oils, parabens. Pair it with: MECCA MAX X-ZIT STRATEGY Clarifying Mask MECCA MAX THE BREAK-UP Blemish Busting Serum MECCA MAX CLEAN SWEEP Gentle Exfoliating & Brightening Toner Direct from MECCA HQ: Make sure you use on freshly cleaned skin that is totally dry. After application it becomes a second skin that stops you touching the blemish while it gets to work on clearing and healing the blemish - Tony, Team Member