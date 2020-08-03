Bevel

The Perfect Routine For You Start with Exfoliating Toner to help remove dead skin and ingrowns. Apply Spot Corrector to help speed healing of bumps and blemishes with one potent drop. Finish with Face Serum to deeply hydrate, even and improve skin tone without the oily finish. Exfoliating Toner Spot Corrector Face Serum Separately $43.85 $39.95 Save 8% Fresh ingrowns? New bump just popped up overnight? Don't sweat it. We've got a spot treatment for that. BEVEL Spot Corrector can help reduce the appearance of early-stage bumps, blemishes and imperfections with just one potent drop. Infused with a signature blend of Vitamin C and 9% Lactic Acid, Spot Corrector will help you press fast-forward as you fight the good battle. As always, no harsh chemicals or unnecessary ingredients included. For all skin types.