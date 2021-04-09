Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Socks
Monki
Sporty Socks
£5.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Monki
Step up your sock game in these white ribbed sporty socks with track star appeal! Striped to perfection in all the colours of the rainbow <3
Need a few alternatives?
Monki
Sporty Socks
BUY
£5.00
Monki
Lazy Oaf
Yellow Happy Days Socks
BUY
£10.00
Lazy Oaf
Away
The Compression Socks
BUY
$35.00
Away
Entireworld
Organic Cotton Ankle Socks
BUY
$15.00
Entireworld
More from Monki
Monki
Tie-dye Socks
BUY
£5.00
Monki
Monki
Pearl Tiered Midi Dress
BUY
$40.00
ASOS
Monki
High Waist Lace Briefs
BUY
£8.00
Monki
Monki
Classic Ribbed Beanie
BUY
£10.00
Monki
More from Socks
Monki
Sporty Socks
BUY
£5.00
Monki
Lazy Oaf
Yellow Happy Days Socks
BUY
£10.00
Lazy Oaf
Away
The Compression Socks
BUY
$35.00
Away
Entireworld
Organic Cotton Ankle Socks
BUY
$15.00
Entireworld
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted