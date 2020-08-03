Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Nike
Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
$60.00
$39.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Loeil
Akuchi Pant
$126.00
$58.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Zara
St/jmp 04
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
St/pnt 04
£89.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Crppd/crg 04
£89.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Nike
Nike
Women's Running Skort
$45.00
$27.97
from
Nike
BUY
Nike
Sportswear Knit Palazzo Pants
$60.00
$39.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Nike
P-6000 Sneakers
$140.00
$59.00
from
SSENSE
BUY
Nike
M2k Tekno Leather Sneakers
£65.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
More from Pants
Loeil
Akuchi Pant
$126.00
$58.00
from
Loeil
BUY
Zara
St/jmp 04
£95.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
St/pnt 04
£89.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Crppd/crg 04
£89.99
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted