Sportswear Icon Clash Oversized Crop Top

$45.00 $36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nike

The Nike Sportswear Icon Clash Oversized Crop Top updates a style staple with an allover houndstooth print. Houndstooth taping on the shoulder seams accents the print while the roomy design provides a carefree, cropped fit you can pair with your favorite leggings.