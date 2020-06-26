Lodge

Sportsman’s Grill

$135.44

Buy Now Review It

This rugged, charcoal hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics, tailgating and car camping or patio. A draft door regulates the heat so in addition to grilling or frying. Ideal for anywhere you need a self contained cooking source coals are accessible behind a flip down door. Grill has two adjustable heights. Seasoned and ready to use. Warning: This product can expose you to Carbon Monoxide, which is a combustion byproduct known to the state of California to cause birth defects or other reproductive harm.