Havva Mustafa

Sports Maxx 86 Utility

$517.00 $413.00

Buy Now Review It

At Havva Mustafa

Get ready to power through winter with the SPORTMAXX86 Utility boots. These combat boots double up with two tongues featuring the HAVVA woven sport label on a hard wearing rubber sole. Featuring reflective piping as well as additional black and neon laces in the box for when you want to switch things up. These boots will have people standing at attention.