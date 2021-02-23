TidramoTech

Sports Face Mask For Sensitive Skin, 2-pack

CDC recommends community use of masks, specifically non-valved (no vents) multi-layer (at least 2 layers) cloth masks, to prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2. Not all cloth masks are made equal. Beware of cheap Cotton masks that do not have enough thread counts and layers to adequately prevent tiny droplets from getting to you. Our masks are made of 3-Ply Polyester which doesn’t allow moisture on its surface because of its hydrophobic nature, therefore it cannot pass vapor easily through the pore of the fabric. NANO TECHNOLOGY POLYESTER More comfortable and quick dry technology ANTI-BACTERIAL effect on the clothing through zinc oxide minerals imbedded DURABILITY Longer lasting than cotton and can be machine washed LONGER LIFESPAN Usage can be up to 3-4 months (recommended to change for hygiene reasons) or 100 washes COOLING EFFECT Breathability due to polyester compared to cotton and other materials Learn more about this high quality mask from Singapore at dermacool.sg Do You Know? DermaCool masks are designed by a physician in Singapore, and worn by healthcare providers and politicians in Singapore. DermaCool has also been featured in the media. Users in 30+ US states and territories are already protecting themselves and their communities with DermaCool masks since our launch in the US 4 months ago, join them today!