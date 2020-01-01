Eyeko

Sport Waterproof Mascara

£19.00

At BeautyBay.com

Eyeko Sport Waterproof Mascara is a Fibre enhanced mascara which volumises and curls the lashes. Bat your lashes for a winning look with this unique mascara. 100% Waterproof, sweat-proof and budge-proof, Sport Waterproof Mascara will see you from your morning workout to lunch meetings right through to after work drinks. The revolutionary Thixotropical gel formulation offers buildable application without clumping and has been designed specifically to allow you to tailor your drama and definition. Paraben free, Sport Waterproof Mascara is boosted with Collagen and 11 Fruit Extracts to promote lash growth whilst the unique easy grip brush grabs and catches every lash for the perfect coverage. B