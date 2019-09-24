Equate

Sport Sunscreen Lotion Broad Spectrum, Spf 50, 8 Fl Oz

Equate Sport Sunscreen Lotion provides a layer of protection at the beach, pool, volleyball court and other sunny spots. It shields against UVA and UVB rays, helping to prevent sunburn. The non-greasy, no-run formula is water resistant for up to 80 minutes, so you can engage in swimming, sports and other activities. This bottle contains 8 oz of 50 SPF sunscreen lotion and is a convenient option for taking along in a backpack or duffel bag on your next outdoor excursion.