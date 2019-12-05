Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Fitness
Chanel
Sport Logo Tennis Ball Set
$950.00
Buy Now
Review It
At What Goes Around Comes Around
Chic Chanel Sport tennis ball set, featuring four white logo balls accompanied by a quilted black zip carrying case.
Need a few alternatives?
Glacce
Rose Quartz Bottle
$80.00
from
Glacce
BUY
Saje
Apres Sport Soothing Bath Salt Soak
$26.00
from
Saje
BUY
LARQ
Larq Bottle
$95.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Nathan Sports
Bandolier Safety Vest
$24.99
$18.74
from
Nathan Sports
BUY
More from Chanel
Chanel
Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour
$28.00
from
Chanel
BUY
Chanel
Bleu De Chanel Eau De Parfum Travel Spray Gift Set
$154.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Chanel
Coco Forever The Essentials For The Weekend Set
$100.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Chanel
Gabrielle Chanel Essence Eau De Parfum
$135.00
$105.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Fitness
Glacce
Rose Quartz Bottle
$80.00
from
Glacce
BUY
Saje
Apres Sport Soothing Bath Salt Soak
$26.00
from
Saje
BUY
LARQ
Larq Bottle
$95.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Under Armous
Misty Copeland Under Armour Signature Crop
$60.00
from
Under Armoud
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted