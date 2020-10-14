THQ Nordic

Spongebob Squarepants: Battle For Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated – Shiny Edition (xbox One) – Xbox One Shiny Edition

Play as spongebob, patrick and sandy and use their unique sets of skills Thwart plankton's evil plan to rule bikini bottom with his army of wacky robots Meet countless characters from the beloved series Brand new horde mode multiplayer for up to two players, online and splitscreen Restored content that was cut from the original game like the robot squidward boss fight and more Are you ready, kids? The cult classic is back, faithfully remade in spongetastic splendor! Play as spongebob, patrick and sandy and show the evil plankton that crime pays even less than Mr. Krabs. Want to save bikini bottom from lots of rampant robots? Of course you do! Want to underpants bungee jump? Why wouldn't you! Want to join forces in a brand new multiplayer mode? The battle is on!