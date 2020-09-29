Forliver

Sponge Gloves

$9.99 $0.19

❤ [FOOD GRADE SILICONE]: Made from 100% food grade silicone, non-allergic to latex, used to clean vegetables and fruits ❤ [EASY TO USE AND CLEAN]: Product Size: 13.6 x 6.3inch.Use Forliver Green Sponge silicone brush to replace your old style brush for improving kitchen hygiene. Super easy to clean the brush, just rinse with water or put it in the dishwasher, it will refresh again ❤ [MAKES DISHWASHING EASIER AND SAFER]: Protect Your Wife / Husband / Children / Parents from Cleaning harm. dish scrubbers. The scrubbers are made of food grade silicone, which is naturally since it is not porous like regular sponges and cloths are. With these silicone dish scrubbers, no more stinky sponges! PLEASE NOTE: IT DOES NOT ABSORB WATER! ❤ [Multiple Use]: This Magic Gloves can be used for kitchen, washing dishes, fruit & vegetable cleaning, cleaning the bathroom, cleaning the bed room, removing wardrobe dust, care for pet hair, washing the car etc. ❤ [High Heat Resistant] : It has heat resistance up to 160 degrees Celsius so it can be cleaned with boiling water or microwave ovens(2min). Can also be used to move hot dishes or to remove oven dishes.