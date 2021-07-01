Splits59

Splits59 Maya Techflex Floral Sports Bra

$68.00 $15.30

Details Size & Fit Exclusive to Shopbop Fabric: Lightweight activewear jersey Adjustable shoulder straps Moderate support, designed for medium-impact workouts Moisture-wicking material Elastic band Anti-chafe flatlock seams Floral print Pullover design, no closure Shell: 78% polyester/22% lycra spandex Lined Wash cold Imported, China Style #SPLTS30490 A fresh version of a workout-ready sport bra from Splits59, featuring a fun floral print that pairs well with the label's matching bike shorts. Show More