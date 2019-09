Topshop

Split Satin Bias Midi Skirt

£29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Topshop

This split satin bias midi skirt in stunning olive will create a stylish impact. Silky and sumptuous, this piece will be an ultimate game-changer. 96% Polyester, 4% Elastane. Machine wash.Model's height is 5'9 and she wears a size 8.