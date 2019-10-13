Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Mango
Split Hem Pants
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Mango
Cotton fabric. Straight design. Long design. Two side pockets. Zip and hook fastening. Two welt pockets on the back. Back-slit hem.
Need a few alternatives?
Margaret Howell
Pleated Corduroy Trousers
£355.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
SPRWMN
Suede Leggings
$925.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Everlane
The Curvy Side-zip Work Pant - Brown Houndstooth
$110.00
$60.00
from
Everlane
BUY
J.Crew
Vintage Straight Pant In Garment-dyed Stretch Chino
$79.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
More from Mango
Mango
Floral Print Dress
£59.99
£49.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Wellies
£79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Cowboy Leather Boots
$299.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mango
Buttons Tweed Blazer
£69.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Pants
Margaret Howell
Pleated Corduroy Trousers
£355.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Uterqüe
Check Culottes
£99.00
from
Uterqüe
BUY
SPRWMN
Suede Leggings
$925.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Topshop
Belted Wide Leg Trousers
$90.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted