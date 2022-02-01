Eloquii

Split Back Blazer

$139.95 $98.00

Split back blazer Tailor fit Front body dart Welt flap pockets Double breast button closure Stretch woven poly rayon spandex twill fabric Fully lined Hits below hip Model is 5'10" size 14 Length on model is 33" 75% POLYESTER 19% RAYON 6% SPANDEX Care: Turn garment inside out. Machine wash cold gentle cycle with like colors. Only non-chlorine bleach when needed. Do not tumble dry. Lay flat to dry. Cool iron as needed. CN Item# 1268236