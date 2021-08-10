Splat

At Target

At a glance Paraben Free Cruelty Free Gluten Free Non-GMO Vegan Women Owned Brand Highlights Extremely vivid colors! Bleach kit and color kit in one complete box Lasting and most vibrant colors on the market. Complete kit, lightening bleach & peroxide Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Capacity (Volume): 10.28 fl oz (US) Product Form: Liquid Hair Color: Blue Beauty Purpose: Hair Coloring Processing Time: 60 minutes TCIN: 76564434 UPC: 857169024244 Item Number (DPCI): 063-01-6836 Origin: Made in the USA Description ARE YOU READY TO GET SERIOUS? Splat Complete Kits is your ticket to the ultra-vivid, head-turning transformation of your wildest dreams. This semi-permanent kit makes any look you're going for - ombre, streaks, all-over dye - yours for the taking. Our unique conditioning formula will make sure that your locks look and feel fresh through 4-6 weeks. If you can dream it, you can dye it. • Kit contains everything needed for one application • Provides rich hints of color on unbleached or dark hair • Intense, vibrant color on bleached or blonde hair • Easy to apply, and conditions while it colors, keeping your hair smooth while adding a rebellious edge to your style. Try all our Splat shades for a beautifully dangerous look. The power of color is in your hands. What color will you pick? Who is Splat? • Splat is manufactured by Developlus Inc. in the USA with headquarters located in Southern California • We're a Cruelty-Free Company! We do not do test on animals! • We’re a Women’s Owned Certified Business • We’re Vegan Certified Splat Product: • Splat is a semi-permanent color that washes out in 4-6 weeks washes • Results will depend on porosity and condition of your hair • Formula contains conditioners and panthenol to improve moisture retention • Specially developed formula for vivid and dramatic colors • *Strand test: We advise that you test a small section of your hair first to determine how long you want to keep your color in. • Video tutorials and hair ideas at: https://www.splathaircolor.com/tutorials/ SPLAT COMPLETE KIT INCLUDES Everything you need for extremely vivid color! • Splat Lightening Bleach • Splat Oxide • Splat Hair Color • Instructions & Gloves Use on bleached hair for extremely intense, striking color. 2 kits may be needed for very long or thick hair. *Perform skin allergy test prior to application Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. Gluten Free A product that has an unqualified independent third-party certification, or carries an on-pack statement relating to the finished product being gluten-free. Non-GMO A product that has an independent third-party certification, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement relating to the final product being made without genetically engineered ingredients. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. Women Owned Brand Target recognizes Women owned brands as Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) certified enterprises that are at least 51% Women owned, operated and controlled. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.