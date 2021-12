Singsation

Spka30q Classic Karaoke Party System And Bluetooth Speaker

$99.99 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Singsation SPKA30Q Classic Karaoke Party System And Bluetooth Speaker Compatible With All Karaoke Apps Pairs To Smartphone Or Tablet 3 Professional-Quality Voice Effects 9 Color-Changing Light Effect Modes Echo Control Dual Microphone Inputs For Duets Includes Built-In Cradle Microphone, And AC Adapter