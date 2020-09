Dear Frances

Spirit Boot

$620.00

Buy Now Review It

At Dear Frances

Runs true to size, select your normal size. If between sizes, select the size up for this style. Heel height: 8.5cm (3.3 inches). 100% Italian croc print leather upper. Hand stitched. Leather insole, lining, sock and outsole. Zip closure. Leather block heel. Made by hand in Italy. Free shipping, exchanges and returns worldwide.