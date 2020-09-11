Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Tweezerman
Spirit 2000 Styling Shears
$28.00
$24.84
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Tweezerman Spirit 2000 5 1/2 Inch Styling Shears Model No. 7060-R
Need a few alternatives?
Macadamia Professional
Ultra Rich Repair Masque
$36.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Uncle Jimmy
Hair & Beard Leave In Conditioner
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
The Doux
One Love Co-wash All-in-one Shampoo Deep Conditioner T
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
Alikay Naturals
Lemongrass Leave-in Conditioner
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
More from Tweezerman
promoted
Tweezerman
Rose Gold Slant Tweezer
$24.79
from
CVS
BUY
Tweezerman
Great Grip Eyelash Curler
£17.00
from
Boots
BUY
Tweezerman
Sole Smoother Antibacterial Callus Stone
$20.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Tweezerman
Sole Smoother Anti-bacterial Callus Stone
$14.21
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Tweezerman
Tweezerman Spirit 2000 Styling Shears
$28.00
$24.84
from
Amazon
BUY
Macadamia Professional
Ultra Rich Repair Masque
$36.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
promoted
Uncle Jimmy
Hair & Beard Leave In Conditioner
$10.99
from
Target
BUY
promoted
The Doux
One Love Co-wash All-in-one Shampoo Deep Conditioner T
$12.99
from
Target
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted