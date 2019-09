KitchenAid

Spiralizer Plus Attachment With Peel, Core And Slice, Silver

$149.99 $59.00

Buy Now Review It

Reinvent classic meals and inspire your culinary creativity with fresh fruits and vegetables. The versatile KitchenAid Spiralizer Plus with Peel, Core and Slice Stand Mixer Attachment comes with 6 Spiralizing/Slicing Blades and a Peeling Blade, perfect for fresh fruit and vegetable recipes. From zucchini noodles to sweet and savory dishes, the options are endless. For everything you want to make. KitchenAid.