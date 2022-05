Reliquia Jewellery

Spiral Gold Hoop Earrings

Striking in their simplicity, the Spiral Hoop Earrings from Reliquia Jewellery will take any outfit to the next level of luxe. We love the bright 18-karat gold plating and circular spiral design. - Measurements: 2.5cm each - 18-karat gold plated metal - Circular spiral design - Lever back; for pierced ears - Nickel free - Presented in branded gift box