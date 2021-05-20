Bissell

Spinwave Hard Floor Expert Wet And Dry Robot Vacuum

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Two Tank Cleaning System. Powerfully vacuum or actively mop your floors. Lithium Ion Battery. Provides up to 130 minutes of run time on hard floors in low mode and recharges in 4-5 hours. Powerfully Vacuum. In Dry Cleaning Mode, Triple Action Cleaning System utilizes dual spinning edge brushes, a rotating brush roll and powerful suction with up to 1500 Pa to clean debris on carpet and hard surfaces. Actively Mop. Rotating mop pads scrub and clean floors including wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors. Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor. Automatically avoids carpets and area rugs while mopping. Wood Floor Formula. Specially formulated solution to restore your floors’ natural shine.