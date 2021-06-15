Bissell

Spinwave Hard Floor Expert Pet Robot

$399.99 $299.99

Every Purchase Saves Pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets. Two Tank Cleaning System. Powerfully vacuum or actively mop your floors. Lithium Ion Battery. Provides up to 130 minutes of run time on hard floors in low mode and recharges in 4-5 hours. Power Source: Cordless Rechargeable Powerfully Vacuum. In Dry Cleaning Mode, Triple Action Cleaning System utilizes dual spinning edge brushes, a rotating brush roll and powerful suction with up to 1500 Pa to clean debris on carpet and hard surfaces. Actively Mop. Rotating mop pads scrub and clean floors including wood, tile, linoleum, and other sealed hard floors. Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor. Automatically avoids carpets and area rugs while mopping. Wood Floor Formula. Specially formulated solution to restore your floors’ natural shine. BISSELL® SpinWave® Hard Floor Expert wet and dry robotic vacuum gives you two ways to clean in one revolutionary robot. Its two tank system powerfully vacuums or actively mops. So, when used in dry vacuuming mode it collects pet hair, dirt and other debris across multiple surfaces, and when used in wet mopping mode, the mop pads and BISSELL Wood Floor Formula scrub messes on sealed hard floors. Thanks to the Soft Surface Avoidance Sensor, you don't have to worry about it cleaning surfaces like rugs when in wet mopping mode. Plus, this product doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation® and its mission to help save homeless pets. When you buy a BISSELL product, you help save pets, too. We’re proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors and pet homelessness disappear.