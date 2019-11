Lovebox

Send love notes, a quick message, or a daily hello through this charming wooden digital box. Inside, a digital screen displays messages sent to you through the app from up to 20 friends and family members. The pixelated heart spins to let you know a sweet surprise is waiting under the lid. Give it a spin back to let the sender know how much you appreciate their kind words.