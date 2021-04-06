bkr

Spiked London 500 Ml

Inspired by rays of light through the fog, the lobby of the Tate modern, rainy days, Earl Grey with milk, Sunday brunch at the Star of Bethnal Green, indulging in excessive fashion, keeping the right pace and weaving your way around the concrete jungle's controlled chaos like you've lived there for years, the escapist day that takes you through a dark and sinister mood to a beautiful fairytale. If you are not too long, I will wait here for you all my life. *Opaque cool light grey.