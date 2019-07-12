Patch

Spike Cactus Plant

At Patch

Likes Cacti prefer well-lit spots, ideally away from wandering hands! Dislikes Although low light conditions won't harm a cactus, it will stunt its growth. Best not to overwater it either. Try to keep its conditions as close to a desert as is possible in a London home... Watering and feeding Always water from below by soaking the pot and allowing it to drain. This avoids over moisture, which can cause them to rot. Wait until the soil is completely dry before further watering, which generally translates as once every 7 days in the spring and summer and once every 15-20 days in the autumn and winter. Living with pets and children Non-toxic but still best to keep out of reach as they're prickly little things.