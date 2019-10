Leg Avenue

Spiderweb Lace Pantyhose, Black Halloween Costume Accessory

$13.40 $11.67

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

These Spiderweb lace tights are the perfect mix of edgy and fun. A great addition to witches and vampires for Halloween or add a little something extra to a fun weekend outfit. Either way they are a great addition to your wardrobe. One size fits most teens and adults. Easy care and great fit!