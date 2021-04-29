Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Natty Garden
Spider Plant – 8″ Hanging Basket
$24.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Natty Garden
Spider Plant - 8" Hanging Basket 24.99 Quantity: Add To Cart
Need a few alternatives?
Soil And Clay
Philodendron - Hope (bipinnatifidum)
BUY
$30.00
$60.00
Soil And Clay
Modern Sprout
Shine Bright - Radiant Positivity Kit
BUY
$40.00
Modern Sprout
Plant Shed
Purple 1-stem Phalaenopsis (ceramic)
BUY
$60.00
Plant Shed
White Flower Farm
Lemon Button Fern Trio In Togo Pots
BUY
$55.00
White Flower Farm
More from Natty Garden
Natty Garden
Raised Bed Garden
BUY
$149.99
Natty Garden
More from Plants
Soil And Clay
Philodendron - Hope (bipinnatifidum)
BUY
$30.00
$60.00
Soil And Clay
Modern Sprout
Shine Bright - Radiant Positivity Kit
BUY
$40.00
Modern Sprout
Plant Shed
Purple 1-stem Phalaenopsis (ceramic)
BUY
$60.00
Plant Shed
White Flower Farm
Lemon Button Fern Trio In Togo Pots
BUY
$55.00
White Flower Farm
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted