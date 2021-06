Tata Harper

Spicy

$42.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tata Harper Skincare

Our weightless, sheer blush offers your cheeks, lips, and lids a natural pop of terracotta pink with a satin finish. This ultra-creamy formula melts onto skin for the perfect touch of flush while helping defend against environmental aggressors. For a limited time only, receive a Be True Lip Treatment plus a kiss-lock bag with 2 or more Cream Blush purchase with code BETRUE.