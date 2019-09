Ebern Designs

Spicer Geometric Bookcase

$183.99 $121.99

Buy Now Review It

At All Modern

Clutter is a thing of the past where this Contemporary Display Shelf is concerned. This 2-level Malaysian-crafted engineered wood contemporary bookcase is fit to hold your prized collection of reading materials or decor within its dark brown faux wood grain veneered shelves. A quick swipe of a dry cloth along the shelves will do the trick when it's time to clean.