Terrain

Sphere Hanging Basket

$38.00

Buy Now Review It

At Terrain

Hand-forged in California especially for terrain, these solid steel hanging baskets are designed with an extra-deep planting area so soil and plants won’t dry out. Perfect for lining with moss and hanging together for a descending display, each basket will arrive with a weathered, rusty patina. Each size pairs with our exclusive, custom-fitted Hanging Basket Liners. - A terrain exclusive - Steel, rust patina - Indoor or outdoor use - Winter care: This item is frostproof and able to withstand most winter conditions without special care. - Basket will arrive with rust patina - Hanging hardware not included; we recommend pairing with the Steel Shepherd's Hook - Handmade in California Small: 11” diameter Medium: 16” diameter Large: 20” diameter Extra Large: 28” diameter* *Please note: this item requires an additional shipping and handling surcharge. Large: $10, Extra Large: $30. Shipping + Returns