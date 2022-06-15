naked Sundays

Spf50+ Hydrating Glow Mist

$39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Keep SPF protection replenished all day long with this game-changing SPF50+ spray sunscreen. Designed to be used as an SPF top up throughout the day, this chemical spray sunscreen layers perfectly over and under makeup, leaving skin hydrated as well as protected. Infused with vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum, hyaluronic acid and watermelon extract, this sunscreen spray for the face not only provides SPF and free radical protection but also leaves skin luminous and glowing hours after makeup application. To ensure even application, spray generously seven times, no need to rub in!