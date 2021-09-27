naked Sundays

Spf50+ Collagen Glow 100% Mineral Lotion

$39.95

A new era of SPF is here! Our new Collagen Glow 100% Mineral SPF50+ Perfecting Priming Lotion is scientifically formulated to suit all skin types (especially sensitive skin & eyes!), is smoothing, hydrating, adds a subtle glow and is not greasy or drying. Perfect under makeup, our exclusive Vegan Collagen can help smooth fine lines and boost moisture, plus we've added watermelon extract (chock full of Vitamin C & amino acids) for extra hydration and to help fight free radicals. Not to mention our high performance SPF50+ which contains 100% mineral filters. And there's ZERO WHITECAST! Our unique blend of iron oxides is designed to fully eradicate any sign of whitecast for a transparent finish. This game-changing 100% mineral SPF50+ is guaranteed to change your view about mineral sunscreens forever! WHAT YOU’LL LOVE 💚 4in1 formula acts as a primer, moisturiser, SPF & collagen-booster all in one detectable purple tube 🤍Formulated for all skin types including oily and sensitive skin ✨Adds Subtle glow without being oily 💜Rubs in 100% transparent 🌱Infused with our signature Vegan collagen clinically proven to increase moisture, help smooth fine lines & boost hydration. 🍉Watermelon Extract with Vitamin C plus amino acids 🤍Unique blend of Iron Oxides completely eradicates any sign of whitecast 💦 100% Vegan, 80 Minutes Water resistant, Reef Safe, Oxybenzone free, Fragrance Free, Mineral Oil Free, Non nano Zinc Oxide (**Not designed as a tint or coverup. We suggest using our SPF BFF Brush to ensure a flawless finish!) SIZE: 50mL OUR PROMISE: At Naked Sundays, we are dedicated to providing you with clean, skin-loving sunscreen tested only on sun-loving humans, that are 100% vegan, environmentally-friendly, Australian made, and free from any nasties. Our formulas are tried, tested and re-iterated multiple times over to ensure that they are the most beneficial they can be, without whitecast, stickiness, parabens or nasties. #SPFEVERYDAY Join the movement!