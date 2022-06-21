Hawaiian Tropic

Spf 50+ Silk Hydration Face Lotion

Hawaiian Tropic® Silk Hydration Face Lotion SPF50+ combines a high protection with a hydrating formula to wrap your skin in 12 hours of continuous moisture. The oil free, fast absorbing formulate provides a silky, non-greasy skin feel for your face. Hawaiian Tropic is the only brand that lets your senses take you away while giving you the sun protection you need. Suitable For: Adults Recommended By: Recommended by Skin Cancer Foundation Size: 100ml Scent: A touch of mango & papaya Dermatologist Tested?: Yes Dermatologically Tested?: Yes PABA Free?: Yes SPF: 50+ Water Resistant?: Yes KEY FEATURES • Broad Spectrum UVA/UVB Protection • 12 Hours Moisturisation • 4 Hours Water Resistant • Dermatologically tested • Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation