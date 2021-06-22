Coppertone

Pure & Simple Spf 50 Lotion, Plus 2 Stick Sunscreens

This pack contains 2 SPF 50 hypoallergenic sunscreen sticks and a Lotion This mild formula provides protection against broad spectrum UVA/UVB rays from the naturally sourced Zinc oxide active plus 100% natural botanicals (tea Leaf, sea kelp and Lotus Extracts Gentle for the most exposed areas like ears, nose, body and face This pack contains 2 - 0.49 Oz sunscreen stick and 1 - 6 Oz Body sunscreen lotion Voted Most Trusted Sunscreen brand by American shoppers based on the 2020 BrandSpark American Trust Study Protect even the most sensitive skin with Coppertone Pure and Simple SPF 50 stick sunscreen. This gentle, dermatologically tested sunscreen will not clog pores and protects your skin during any outdoor activity. The hypoallergenic formulation, made with naturally sourced Zinc oxide plus 100% natural botanicals (tea leaf, sea kelp and Lotus Extracts), Provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection. Coppertone Pure and Simple is free from PABA, phthalates, fragrances, sulphates, parabens, dyes, alcohol and oxybenzone. Enjoy the peace of mind of naturally sourced, gentle protection, even against even strong sun. This pack contains one 6 Fl Oz SPF 50 sunscreen lotion and two .49 oz SPF 50 sunscreen stick Use and reapply as directed.