naked Sundays

Spf 50+ Collagen Glow Creme

$34.95

Buy Now Review It

At naked Sundays

Babes, we’ve thought of it all. Introducing our exclusive vegan collagen-infused SPF creme! Like an airbrush for your skin, this 4 in 1 primer, sunscreen, collagen-booster and moisturiser in one delectable tube is everything you need to start your day energised and empowered! All you need to get up and go, our exclusive vegan collagen helps guard against free radicals and promotes smooth glowy skin, plus watermelon extract gives added antioxidant-rich hydration and moisture. Wear naked or as a primer under your makeup, and get ready to glow! WARNING: This is a chemical sunscreen with the highest performance SPF so please do not put in your eyes. ABOUT OUR VEGAN COLLAGEN: Collagen is typically animal-derived but we’ve searched high and low to source the highest-grade vegan collagen which has been specifically formulated to have comparable amino acid composition and sensory profile of hydrolysed animal collagen. But while animal-derived collagen isn't usually able to effectively penetrate the skin due its large molecular structure, our vegan collagen is structured to have smaller molecules to penetrate deeper into the skin. Plus our vegan collagen has undergone extensive in-vivo clinical studies and sensory tests that show immediate & long-term results when it comes to an increase in moisture & hydration, plus smoother, more rejuvenated skin. Yep, we thought it was too good to be true too! OUR PROMISE: At Naked Sundays, we are dedicated to providing you with clean, skin-loving sunscreen tested only on sun-loving humans, that are 100% vegan, environmentally-friendly, Australian made, and free from any nasties. Our formulas are tried, tested and re-iterated multiple times over to ensure that they are the most beneficial they can be, without white-cast, stickiness, parabens or nasties.