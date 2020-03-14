Supergoop!

Spf 40 Hand Cream With Sea Buckthorn

$14.00

Product Description Supergoop! Forever Young Hand Cream with SPF 40 and Sea Buckthorn is a fast-absorbing formula with broad spectrum protection that keeps hands sun-safe. It’s great for driving (try keeping it in the cup holder of your car!), and it’s perfectly-sized for travel. Some of the clean ingredients include meadowfoam oil and argan oil, and it’s synthetic-fragrance-free thanks to cardamom, eucalyptus, and tangerine. Awarded Allure Magazine’s Best of Beauty 2017. Ideal for all skin tones and types. Brand Story Super Broad Spectrum Skincare