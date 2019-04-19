Juice Beauty

Spf 30 Oil-free Moisturizer

Details Vegan & Cruelty-Free. Formulated with an organic base of botanical juices instead of added water. Hydrate, protect and maintain your skin's natural moisture balance with this lightweight, zinc broad spectrum SPF 30 moisturizer. Antioxidant rich certified organic grape and pomegranate, soothing aloe vera, vitamin antioxidants and nutrient rich sea algae leave a radiant complexion. Helps prevent premature signs of aging caused by everyday sun exposure. Clears while hydrates. Juice Beauty's SPF 30 Oil-Free Moisturizer is designed for oily, combination, and blemish prone skin types. Key Benefits: Protects with broad spectrum non-nano natural mineral zinc oxide sunscreen. Blends & absorbs quickly with non pore-clogging, moisturizing organic aloe. Hydrates and feeds the skin with algae-rich nutrients. Retains & restores skin's moisture with hyaluronic acid. Provides essential nutrients with vitamins C, E, & B5.