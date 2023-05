Bask

Spf 30 Non-aerosol Spray

$24.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bask

Feels like pure sunshine and goes on like a breeze. Our best-selling SPF 30 Non-Aerosol Spray smells like a vacation in a bottle, plus we never use chemical propellants so there’s always a reason to smile. Sprays from any angle- upside-down, sideways, any which way, so you can get every spot even on your own.