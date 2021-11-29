iRobot

Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-wi-fi Connectivity, Good For Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Self-charging

$274.00 $179.00

INTELLIGENTLY WORKS AROUND YOUR LIFE - Take vacuuming off your mind with Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum's personalized cleaning suggestions powered by the unique intelligence of iRobot Genius that learns your habits and your routines. 3-STAGE CLEANING POWER - The 3-Stage Cleaning system lifts dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors while an Edge-Sweeping brush takes care of corners and edges. FOCUSED CLEANING YOU CAN COUNT ON - iRobot's Patented Dirt Detect Technology allows the Roomba 694 robot vacuum to detect dirtier areas of your home and clean them more thoroughly. DON'T LET MESSES MESS WITH YOUR SCHEDULE - Simply use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant* to tell the Roomba 694 robot to vacuum and consider it done. ​ A FULL SUITE OF ADVANCED SENSORS - You don't have to worry about Roomba 694 Series Robot Vacuum getting around your home to get the job done: A full suite of advanced sensors allow this robot to navigate under and around furniture, and along edges, while Cliff Detect keeps it from falling down stairs. DUAL MULTI-SURFACE BRUSHES - Instead of using a single bristle brush, Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum works with Dual Multi-Surface Brushes, that flex to adjust to different floor types.